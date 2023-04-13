Karnataka assembly polls live updates: 7 BJP MLAs denied tickets, ex union minister quits
The ruling BJP has announced its second list of 23 candidates for the May 10 Assembly polls in Karnataka
Many leaders will join JDS tomorrow: HD Kumaraswamy
Former CM and JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy said on Thursday many leaders will join his party tomorrow.
“I will release the second list of candidates tomorrow,” JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy said.
Congress in Touch, says Savadi ahead of quitting BJP
Top Karnataka BJP leader and former Deputy CM Laxman Savadi will resign as party member and from his MLC post tomorrow. He said a few Congress leaders got in touch with him but he will decide later.
Supporters of Nehru Olekar conduct massive Protest in CM Bommai's Home
Massive protest taking place in the home district of CM Basavaraj Bommai in Haveri by the supporters of Nehru Olekar who has been denied a ticket for the upcoming poll.
Brahmin Mahasabha asks Brahmins to vote for candidates from the same caste
Irrespective of political affiliation, Karnataka Brahmin Mahasabha requests Brahmins to vote only for Brahmin candidates and extend support to both BJP and Congress candidates.
Another BJP leader & ex union minister announces retirement from politics
In 2016, Srinivas Prasad was dropped as revenue minister by the then CM Siddaramaiah after which he joined BJP, as per reports. Today he announced political retirement and said, “Political life is enough for me. I will not contest in the next Lok Sabha Election”.
Former Bengaluru Mayor, G. Mallikarjun to Fight for Congress
Former Mayor and a Lingayat leader Gangambike Mallikarjuna to file nomination as Congress candidate from Chickpet in Bengaluru. He said that there are too many aspirants and the party is yet to declare its official candidate.
BJP MLA quits party after denied ticket
BJP MLA from Mudigere constituency M.P. Kumaraswamy on Thursday resigned from the party after his name did not figure in second list of candidates for the May 10 Karnataka polls.
Kumaraswamy was an aspirant from the reserve constituency, but the party decided field Deepak Doddaiah instead.
According to party sources, Kumaraswamy was denied ticket following his failure to perform. Kumaraswamy was in news after he was chased down and beaten up by the people following the death of a woman in an elephant attack. Police had resorted to lathi charge to quell the mob.
The ruling BJP has announced its second list of 23 candidates for the May 10 Assembly polls in Karnataka, denying tickets to seven sitting MLAs, including Madal Virupakshappa, who was recently arrested on corruption charges.
