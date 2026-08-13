Karnataka bandh draws mixed response as Cauvery protests intensify in Mandya

The Karnataka bandh called on Thursday against the release of 12,000 cusecs of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu received a mixed response, with forceful demonstrations in Mandya but little disruption to daily life in Bengaluru, Mysuru and several other cities.

The shutdown was called by the Federation of Kannada Organisations, led by pro-Kannada activist Vatal Nagaraj, in opposition to directions issued by the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) and the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA).

Protesters urged the Karnataka government to halt further releases, arguing that the state needs to preserve water for drinking, farming and other essential requirements amid below-average inflows into its reservoirs.

Mandya, a focal point of Cauvery-related agitations, witnessed protests by farmers and pro-Kannada groups at Sanjay Circle and other locations. Demonstrators blocked the old Bengaluru-Mysuru highway, carried empty pots and raised slogans asserting Karnataka’s right over the water.

Some protesters also carried horse gram to signify that water shortages could force farmers to abandon paddy cultivation in favour of crops requiring less water.

The demonstrators called on the state government to defy the directions of the two Cauvery bodies and described the mandated release as a threat to farmers. They also criticised successive governments for failing to secure a lasting settlement to the decades-old dispute.

In Mysuru, the bandh was largely limited to demonstrations. Buses from the suburban bus terminal to Bengaluru, Mangaluru and other destinations operated as scheduled, while shops, hotels, autorickshaws and taxis functioned normally.

Police detained activists who attempted to obstruct buses near the terminal. The protesters raised slogans against the Karnataka and Tamil Nadu governments and demanded an immediate halt to the water release.

Karnataka Sene district president Tejas Lokesh Gowda urged the central government to mediate and convene a meeting between the chief ministers of the two states. He also sought a scientific formula for sharing water during years of inadequate rainfall and called for an all-party meeting in Karnataka.