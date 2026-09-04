Karnataka bets Rs 28.5 crore on cloud seeding to avert water crisis
Cloud-seeding aircraft will target suitable rain-bearing clouds over water-stressed and farm-distress areas
With Karnataka facing deficient rainfall and the prospect of a severe water crisis in the coming months, the state government has turned to cloud seeding in an attempt to boost rainfall and avert a possible drought.
Water resources minister N. Chaluvarayaswamy on Friday, 4 September flagged off a specially equipped light aircraft from HAL airport in Bengaluru, formally launching the Rs 28.52-crore project.
Chaluvarayaswamy said the extent of the possible drought could not yet be determined, as the monsoon season will continue until the end of September. "The exact extent of the possible drought cannot be assessed at this stage. The monsoon season will end by this month. If adequate drinking water is not stored by then, we could face severe scarcity until the end of June next year," he said.
He said cloud seeding was being undertaken to mitigate water shortages and protect farmers from the impact of deficient rainfall. "Cloud seeding operations conducted earlier had a success rate of about 35 per cent. Whether there is a loss or gain, our only objective is that the people should benefit from this initiative. We are not concerned about the financial burden on the government; protecting the interests of the state and its people is our priority," he said.
The project is being jointly implemented by Karnataka Neeravari Nigam Limited (KNNL), under the Water Resources Department, and the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC), under the revenue department.
The cloud-seeding contract has been awarded to Kyathi Climate Modification Consultants LLP, with the firm exempted from the provisions of the Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurements Act.
How it will work
Cloud seeding involves releasing substances into suitable moisture-bearing clouds to encourage rainfall. Specially equipped aircraft will be deployed when favourable clouds are identified over rain-deficit areas, reservoir catchments and districts facing agricultural distress.
The technical team will monitor weather conditions and identify suitable clouds using Doppler radar and other data. Officials said rainfall could occur within 30 minutes to an hour after a successful operation.
No districts have been earmarked in advance. Instead, aircraft will be deployed based on weather conditions and technical assessments, with information updated every two hours.
Monitoring the project
The government has set up two committees to oversee the programme. A monitoring committee headed by the additional chief secretary to the government and development commissioner will supervise and review its implementation.
An eight-member technical advisory and evaluation committee headed by the KSNDMC director will provide technical guidance and assess the impact of the operations, with updates every two hours.
The government is banking on the cloud-seeding exercise to boost rainfall and water storage before the monsoon ends, as Karnataka braces for the possibility of a prolonged water shortage.
With PTI inputs