Karnataka bets Rs 28.5 crore on cloud seeding to avert water crisis

With Karnataka facing deficient rainfall and the prospect of a severe water crisis in the coming months, the state government has turned to cloud seeding in an attempt to boost rainfall and avert a possible drought.

Water resources minister N. Chaluvarayaswamy on Friday, 4 September flagged off a specially equipped light aircraft from HAL airport in Bengaluru, formally launching the Rs 28.52-crore project.

Chaluvarayaswamy said the extent of the possible drought could not yet be determined, as the monsoon season will continue until the end of September. "The exact extent of the possible drought cannot be assessed at this stage. The monsoon season will end by this month. If adequate drinking water is not stored by then, we could face severe scarcity until the end of June next year," he said.

He said cloud seeding was being undertaken to mitigate water shortages and protect farmers from the impact of deficient rainfall. "Cloud seeding operations conducted earlier had a success rate of about 35 per cent. Whether there is a loss or gain, our only objective is that the people should benefit from this initiative. We are not concerned about the financial burden on the government; protecting the interests of the state and its people is our priority," he said.

The project is being jointly implemented by Karnataka Neeravari Nigam Limited (KNNL), under the Water Resources Department, and the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC), under the revenue department.

The cloud-seeding contract has been awarded to Kyathi Climate Modification Consultants LLP, with the firm exempted from the provisions of the Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurements Act.