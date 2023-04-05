Karnataka BJP facing mass exodus, ministers refusing to contest poll: Congress
I-T and ED officers have been dispatched to Karnataka to conduct raids across the state on Congress leaders, claimed Surejwala
Facing huge anti-incumbency and mass exodus in poll bound Karnataka, BJP government retorted to “fake and fraudulent raids” on Congress leaders, alleged Randeep Singh Surjewala.
The in-charge of the Karnataka Congress, Surjewala in a late night briefing on Tuesday said that Congress has “authentic information” that BJP is unable to select candidates for the assembly polls.
“We have authentic information that BJP is unable to select its candidates for BJP’s ministers and MLAs are refusing to contest seats…A mass exodus is happening in BJP in Karnataka. About 10 MLAs, MLCs, ex-MLAs and ex-MLCs, their boards & corporation chairmen have resigned in dozens and joined Congress,” he claimed.
A six-time MLA, former BJP leader NY Gopalakrishna has recently joined the Congress. Two BJP MLCs -- Puttanna and Baburao Chinchansur -- had quit their Legislative Council membership to join the Congress. JD(S) MLA S R Srinivas too joined the Congress, after resigning as MLA on March 27.
“So, PM Modi has decided to use the final arsenal in his armory which will also fail miserably. We have info that hundreds of I-T and ED officers have been dispatched to Karnataka to conduct raids across the state on Congress leaders, candidates and probable party candidates,” Surjewala alleged.
Claiming that the Congress will rush past the 150-plus mark in Karnataka, Surjewala added, “Your Income Tax and ED Dept of the BJP cannot and will not deter the Congress ‘rath’ which is people’s ‘rath’ from going past the 150-plus mark of victory.”
“We also call upon all those bureaucrats and officers of the I-T and ED who are being sought to be misused by raids that will begin tomorrow as per our information, that all wrongdoings you are doing on behalf of BJP Govt would be accounted for, warned the Congress leader.
