Karnataka BJP facing mass exodus, ministers refusing to contest poll: Congress

Facing huge anti-incumbency and mass exodus in poll bound Karnataka, BJP government retorted to “fake and fraudulent raids” on Congress leaders, alleged Randeep Singh Surjewala.

The in-charge of the Karnataka Congress, Surjewala in a late night briefing on Tuesday said that Congress has “authentic information” that BJP is unable to select candidates for the assembly polls.

“We have authentic information that BJP is unable to select its candidates for BJP’s ministers and MLAs are refusing to contest seats…A mass exodus is happening in BJP in Karnataka. About 10 MLAs, MLCs, ex-MLAs and ex-MLCs, their boards & corporation chairmen have resigned in dozens and joined Congress,” he claimed.