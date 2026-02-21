Karnataka BJP MLA Byrathi Basavaraj remanded in custody till 26 Feb in murder case

A court in Karnataka on Saturday remanded BJP MLA Byrathi Basavaraj to judicial custody until 26 February in connection with a murder case linked to the killing of a local rowdy-sheeter in Bengaluru.

The order was issued by the 42nd Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate court after Basavaraj was taken into custody by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID). He is set to be lodged at the Bengaluru Central Prison on the outskirts of the city.

Basavaraj, who represents the KR Puram Assembly constituency, was arrested in the case relating to the murder of Shivaprakash, also known as Biklu Shiva. He was detained upon his arrival at the Kempegowda International Airport after the Karnataka High Court rejected his anticipatory bail plea. The Supreme Court subsequently declined to grant him relief.

The MLA has been named as the fifth accused in the case. Shivaprakash was hacked to death outside his residence in the Halasuru area of Bengaluru on 15 July last year.