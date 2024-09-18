Karnataka cabinet seeks Rs 5,000 crore from Centre for backward region

The Karnataka Cabinet on Tuesday, 17 September adopted a resolution requesting the Central government to release Rs 5,000 crore for the development of the backward Kalyana Karnataka region.

The Cabinet, at its meeting chaired by chief minister Siddaramaiah, also decided to set up a separate secretariat for the region.

The Cabinet meeting coincided with the 'Kalyana Karnataka Utsava' celebrated every year to mark the liberation of the region from the Nizam’s rule, and also ten years of Article 371(J) of the Constitution under which the region got special status.

"Our government has walked the talk -- that Rs 5,000 crore will be given for Kalyana Karnataka region every year. We have set aside Rs 5,000 crore for 2024-25; the Central government has not given even a single rupee in the last ten years since the amendment to constitution by adding Article 371(J)," Siddaramaiah said.

In a briefing on Cabinet decisions, he said a resolution has been adopted requesting the Centre to also give Rs 5,000 crore for development projects in the region.

Fulfilling a long standing demand, the Cabinet approved a separate secretariat for Kalyana Karnataka region, Siddaramaiah said.

Kalaburagi is considered as the capital of the 'Kalyana Karnataka' (earlier known as Hyderabad Karnataka).

The region comprises the districts of Bidar, Ballari, Vijayanagara, Kalaburagi, Koppal, Raichur and Yadgir.

Siddaramaiah said the Cabinet gave its approval for a total 56 proposals -- Detailed Project Reports amounting Rs 12,692 crore -- out of which 46 related to Kalyana Karnataka region (Rs 11,770 crore).

The Cabinet gave its nod to upgrade Bidar and Raichur Municipal Councils into Corporations.