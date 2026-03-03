Karnataka CM rejects phone-tapping allegations, calls them ‘desperate statements of dissatisfied souls’

Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday, 3 March, firmly denied allegations that his government engaged in phone tapping to spy on his deputy D.K. Shivakumar’s camp. He described these accusations as “desperate statements of dissatisfied souls” aimed at creating discord within the ruling party.

Rejecting the claims as politically motivated, Siddaramaiah said, “This time, after our party came to power, these unemployed opposition leaders have been trying to create mistrust between Shivakumar and me. Let both of them know that this may ease the sourness that has filled them, but it will not affect our relationship, which is like milk and honey.”

Pointing out the origin of the allegations, the CM noted that one accuser was a former Chief Minister and the other the current Deputy CM and Home Minister. “If we look at their statements, it seems both are making these allegations based on the strength of their experience,” he added. Siddaramaiah highlighted that the Intelligence Department was under their control during their tenures as well.

Leader of the Opposition in the legislative assembly, R. Ashoka, accused Siddaramaiah of politicising administration and misusing state intelligence to sustain his political survival. JD(S) leader and Union minister H.D. Kumaraswamy also claimed that intelligence agencies are extensively gathering information about ruling party legislators and leaders.

Emphasising Congress’s commitment to internal democracy, Siddaramaiah asserted, “None of our MLAs are supporters of Shivakumar or me… they are supporters of the Congress party. They have all the freedom to express their opinions within the framework of party discipline.” He stressed that ultimately all party members—including himself and Shivakumar—“will bow to the orders of our party high command.”

Dismissing the opposition’s attempt to spread false news and woo Shivakumar, Siddaramaiah sarcastically wished them luck with their “daydreams”. He recalled past political instability caused by distrust and backstabbing when opposition parties were in power.

Siddaramaiah also accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of abusing government machinery to suppress political opponents within and outside his party. Alleging lessons in espionage from political veterans, he recalled that Congress withdrew support from former PM H.D. Deve Gowda after allegations of spying.

The chief minister urged opposition leaders Kumaraswamy and Ashoka to stop wasting time in “crooked politics” and instead work constructively for Karnataka’s welfare. He reaffirmed that the Congress government would complete its term under his leadership.