Karnataka communal clash: Police inspector, 3 cops suspended

Pashawali Mohammad Saaba (27) and Yankappa Shamappa Talawara (44), both residents of Hulihaidar village were killed triggering tension in the region. Six persons were injured in the violence.



According to police, Pashawali Mohammad Saaba had married a girl belonging to the Talwar community of Hindu religion recently.



The members of Talwar community were angry over the matter and the situation was tense in the village.



When Pashawali Mohammad Saaba went to Talawar lane to fetch flowers, he was fatally attacked there by Yankappa.



Immediately after this, hundreds of youth attacked Yankappa's house and assaulted him in the village. Yankappa, who was severely injured in the incident, died in the hospital.