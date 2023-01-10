Karnataka Congress leaders to begin statewide 'Praja Dhwani' poll tour tomorrow

Aiming to unseat the ruling BJP, the Congress will hit the road in poll-bound Karnataka from January 11 with an election tour titled 'Praja Dhwani', jointly led by party state unit President D K Shivakumar and Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Siddaramaiah.

The tour covering 21 districts will see the party sharing its ideas with the people and assuring all-round development of the state, while attacking the BJP government with a "chargesheet" it has prepared.

As part of the tour programme, both Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah, who are nursing chief ministerial ambitions in the event of the Congress coming to power, will travel in the same bus until January 29.