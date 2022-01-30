Karnataka cop suspended for assaulting differently-abled woman

The stone allegedly hit Narayan's face and he started bleeding. Enraged by the act of the woman, the ASI kicked her repeatedly, abused and held her by the hair dragging her all over the road.



Though, the people asked the policeman to let the woman go as she is reported to be mentally unfit, Narayan continued assaulting the woman. Later, he lodged a complaint with S.J. Park police station and the woman was taken into custody.



Meanwhile, the people recorded a video of the incident and posted it on the social media. As the video went viral, the people condemned the brutal attack on the woman by the police official.