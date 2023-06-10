Karnataka Deputy CM Shivakumar to be on two-day visit to MP

From Indore, he would reach Ujjain to offer prayers at Mahakaleshwar temple. He is scheduled to participate in 'bhasma aarti' which is performed early morning. He would also offer prayers at Kalbhairava temple.



Shivakumar would return to Bengaluru from Indore airport on Sunday morning.



For the last few weeks, there was been buzz in political circles that Shivakumar will be active in Madhya Pradesh, however, during his two-day visit, he would not be in Bhopal and will be only offering prayers at temples.

