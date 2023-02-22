Karnataka: Despite transfers, cold war continues between IPS Roopa Moudgil and IAS Rohini Sindhuri

Roopa is heard telling in the audio clip that, "Rohini Sindhuri's family does land business and real estate business. My husband is in the office of land records and she has taken his help. She had sought an opinion to purchase the property.



She had used my husband to carry out a land deal. She had also taken information to promote her husband's real estate. Because of her we are having problems. She (Rohini Sindhuri) is like cancer. She will influence anyone. That's what exactly happened with D.K. Ravi (late IAS officer who committed suicide).



Gangaraju stated that there are two call records of Roopa. In one of them Roopa had spoken to him for 25 minutes. "She questioned me like a CBI officer regarding a land deal. I answered all her questions patiently. She had sent private pictures of Rohini Sindhuri and asked me to condemn it," he added. "I am not a supporter of Rohini Sindhuri," he clarified.