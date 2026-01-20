Karnataka DGP suspended after viral office video, officer claims fabrication
CM Siddaramaiah vowed action “above the law” after probe into alleged misconduct inside government office
Karnataka director-general of police (civil rights enforcement) K. Ramachandra Rao has reportedly been suspended after a video surfaced online allegedly showing him in a compromising situation with a woman during duty hours inside his office.
The suspension order said Rao “has acted in an obscene manner which is unbecoming of a Government Servant and also causing embarrassment to the Government”, adding that the state government examined the footage and concluded his conduct violated Rule-3 of the All India Services (Conduct) Rules, 1968.
The order said the government was prima facie satisfied that it was necessary to place him under suspension with immediate effect pending inquiry, and noted he would be entitled to subsistence allowance under Rule-4 of the All India Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1969. During this period, Rao has been barred from leaving headquarters without written permission from the state government.
Chief minister Siddaramaiah had earlier voiced strong displeasure, telling reporters, “We will take disciplinary action against him. No matter how tall someone is, we will investigate and take action; no one is above the law.” The senior IPS officer, however, described the footage as “fabricated” and rushed to the residence of home minister Dr G. Parameshwara.
The undated 47-second clip circulating online appears to be a compilation of three shorter videos filmed on a mobile phone inside the officer’s chamber, and shows Rao in an intimate act with a woman. Parameshwara said an inquiry had been ordered and warned that action would follow the findings, adding, “He can be dismissed as well.”
Speaking to reporters at the minister’s Sadashivanagar residence, Rao repeated that the footage was fake and demanded a formal investigation. “I am shocked. The videos are fabricated. I will meet an advocate and file a case against those spreading false news,” he said.
Asked whether the video was shot in his office, Rao replied that he had been serving in Belagavi eight years ago, though he did not clarify how that related to the footage, which has left the home department embarrassed. The alleged acts, said to have taken place in a government office, sparked widespread outrage.
This is not the first controversy involving the 1993-batch IPS officer. Last year, his stepdaughter, actress Ranya Rao, was arrested by the directorate of revenue intelligence in a case linked to illegal gold smuggling, and is currently lodged in Bengaluru Central Prison. Following her arrest, an investigation was launched to determine whether Rao had assisted the alleged smuggling. He was sent on compulsory leave but was later given a clean chit, after which he was posted as DGP, DCRE.
