Karnataka DGP suspended after viral office video, officer claims fabrication

Karnataka director-general of police (civil rights enforcement) K. Ramachandra Rao has reportedly been suspended after a video surfaced online allegedly showing him in a compromising situation with a woman during duty hours inside his office.

The suspension order said Rao “has acted in an obscene manner which is unbecoming of a Government Servant and also causing embarrassment to the Government”, adding that the state government examined the footage and concluded his conduct violated Rule-3 of the All India Services (Conduct) Rules, 1968.

The order said the government was prima facie satisfied that it was necessary to place him under suspension with immediate effect pending inquiry, and noted he would be entitled to subsistence allowance under Rule-4 of the All India Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1969. During this period, Rao has been barred from leaving headquarters without written permission from the state government.