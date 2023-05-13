Getting Latest Election Result...

Nation

Karnataka Election Results Live: Close fight between BJP, Congress; JD(S) far behind,suggest early trends

A majority of the exit polls released on May 10 have predicted a clear edge to the Congress

A still from Bengaluru where Section 144 has been imposed (Photo Courtesy: @ieElections/Twitter)
NH Political Bureau

13 May 2023, 7:49 AM

Section 144 has been imposed in Bengaluru today as the counting of votes is about to commence. 

In order to manage traffic on counting day in Bengaluru, the Bengaluru Traffic Police has released a traffic advisory detailing traffic restrictions in the areas where counting will be underway, along with alternate routes.

Security arrangements have been tightened ahead of the counting of votes in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly elections held on May 10.


The counting of votes for the 224-member Karnataka assembly will commence at 8 AM today. A majority of the exit polls released on May 10 have predicted a clear edge to the Congress with a few others even predicting a majority for the party. 

