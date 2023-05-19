Karnataka Elections 2023: Did Women Swing the Vote in Karnataka?

The BJP put an end to the Indira Canteen, stopped the Anna Bhagya scheme and reduced the quantity of rice to 3 kg. But when the Congress in their manifesto announced free bus travel for women, monthly assistance of Rs 2,000 for families headed by women, 10 kg of food grains for BPL families and 200 units of free electricity, the women believed these electoral promises “only because they had seen them being implemented in the past”, said Krishnaswamy. The BJP had become suspect in their eyes, even though they too had made a host of electoral promises.

Sarojini, a domestic worker in Shivaji Nagar, said, “The BJP did nothing to curb unemployment and must take responsibility for having raised prices. Worse, they have changed the labour laws and workers are now being made to work 12 hours instead of the earlier 8 hours. The only other law they brought in was the ‘love jihad’ law,” she said.

Rising unemployment levels have seen a 42 per cent increase in cases of domestic violence too, making Karnataka the state with the highest number of DV cases in India. Malnutrition and cases of stunting in children have also shown a rise in the last five years. Women in Karnataka are strongly opposed to political instability as this has a direct bearing on their incomes. The Hindutva-induced violence with the hijab-halal bans and throwing Muslim traders out of Hindu temple areas created their own adverse ripples against the ruling party

Sonya Fernandes, who works with the Aweksha Foundation, which focuses on Dalit and minority communities, believes that the new government has to focus on providing better governance so that violence against these marginalised groups is reduced. “Perpetrators of violence must be brought to book. We are trying to ensure [minorities] are better governed and more conscious of their citizen rights,” said Sonya.

Notably, not only did the BJP lose all 15 reserved seats for ST representation, showing the lack of trust that tribal communities had in its polices, they also lost in the Kalyana Karnataka region, which is the home turf of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge. And yes, women from the Dalit communities came out in large numbers to vote for the Congress.