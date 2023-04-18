Karnataka: Family members of leaders in BJP's 3rd list, resentment still brews

The BJP on Monday released a third list of candidates for the May 10 Karnataka Assembly polls, accommodating the family members of three senior leaders amid resentment and rebellion in the state unit.



However, senior leader S.A. Ramdas, miffed with the denial of a ticket from Krishnaraja constituency in Mysuru city, stated that he will announce his decision on future course of action on Tuesday.



The BJP has announced candidates for 10 constituencies, thus finalising 222 candidates of the total 224. The party is yet to announce candidates for the Shivamogga constituency represented by former minister K.S. Eshwarappa and the Manvi constituency.