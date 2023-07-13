Karnataka farmers forced to protect their tomato crops amid price rise

The phenomenal price rise of their produce has made the lives of the tomato growers difficult in Karnataka.

Following repeated incidents of thefts, the farmers are forced to protect their ready-to-reap tomato crop.

The farming families, including women, are guarding the fields with wooden logs in hand to shoo away the hovering miscreants targetting the crop to make quick bucks.

In the past week, the farm of couple -- Jagadish and Shashikala -- in Doddaballapura taluk's Laxmi Devi Pura village has been targetted twice by the miscreants.