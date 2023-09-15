Karnataka govt organises event of reading Constitution's preamble

The Karnataka government on Friday organised a mega event of reading the Constitution's preamble as part of the 'International Day of Democracy' celebrations with tens of lakhs of people participating in the programme from India and abroad at the same time.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah led the celebrations, along with Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar and several other guests, by reading the preamble from the grand steps of 'Vidhan Soudha' in Bengaluru with a large number of children and others in front of them joining in unison.

Addressing the gathering, Siddaramaiah said the Congress government has fulfilled four of the five 'guarantees' (pre-poll promises) and "walked the talk".

"Protection of the Constitution is the duty of every citizen", the chief minister said.