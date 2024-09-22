Karnataka HC judge expresses regret, says social media reported out of context

Justice V. Srishananda of the Karnataka High Court has expressed regret over the alleged objectionable remarks he made recently during judicial proceedings, which have gone viral prompting the Supreme Court to take cognisance of it.

On 20 September, a five-judge bench of the apex court headed by the Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud took serious note of two videos in which the HC judge is seen making the comments in open court and sought a report from the registrar general of the high court.

In one of the clips, justice Srishananda referred to an area in Bengaluru as "Pakistan".