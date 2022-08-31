Karnataka HC upholds order allowing Ganesh Chaturthi festival at Hubballi Idgah maidan

Anjuman-e-Islam had claimed that the property in question was protected under the Places of Worship Act, 1991, which says no religious place of worship can be converted. The high court said in the case of the property in question, it was not a religious place of worship and was allowed for prayers only during Bakrid and Ramzan. During other times, it was used for purposes like a marketplace and a parking lot.



The Supreme Court order of status quo in the Bengaluru Chamrajpet ground was also not applicable to this case, the high court said.



The Chamrajpet issue involves a dispute about the ownership of the property, whereas the Hubballi ground belongs to the municipality, which Anjuman-e-Islam has also acknowledged, the court pointed out.