Karnataka HC verdict on hijab row: Counsels to take call on approaching SC

The court has given the verdict after hearing arguments and counter-arguments for 11 days. The copy of the order is yet to be obtained. After studying the order, a decision will be taken, he reiterated.



Meanwhile, MLC C.M. Ibrahim, who submitted resignation to the Congress and from the post of MLC, stated that they will challenge the order in the Supreme Court. "I have spoken to the advocates in Mumbai in this regard. No one should come out on the streets," he said.