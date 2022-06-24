Karnataka Health Department on alert as Covid cases cross 800-mark

Taking serious note of the development, marshals are being deputed to monitor wearing of masks in Bengaluru. The government is yet to decide on imposing a fine for breaking Covid protocols. The Health department is likely to convene a high-level meeting soon against the backdrop of an alarming rise in cases.



According to the data, the total active cases in the state rose to 5,067 cases. The health department has conducted 36,289 Covid tests on a single day in the last 24 hours.