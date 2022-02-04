Karnataka hijab row: Muslim girl students protest outside Bengaluru college

The protesting girls alleged that they were pushed out of the campus and the college main gate was closed on them. They charged that they were treated like 'dogs and criminals'. They claimed that they 'are mentally hurt' for making them stand on the road. They had to use the washroom of a nearby hospital, the girls said.



The parents of the girls, who also came to the protest site, questioned the college authorities on sending their children out of the college and making them stand on the road for wearing hijab. The college authorities and the police officers maintained that they have to carry out the orders of the government and they cannot take back the decision.



The parents argued that if the rule about the hijab was told to them at the time of admissions, they would have got their children admitted to another college. The college authorities maintained that if they are let in with hijab, other students will flaunt saffron shawls and they can't afford to see the situation go out of hand.



The protesting students said that their seniors, older sisters who studied in the college, wore hijab without any problem. "This morning at 9.15 a.m., while entering, the principal, police, and lecturers denied us entry. They did not answer our questions. They maintained that they have high-level orders."