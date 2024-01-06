Karnataka Hindu activist Srikant Pujari gets bail in over 30-year-old Lord Ram temple agitation case

Hindu activist Srikant Pujari, who was arrested for participating in the Ram temple agitation over three decades ago, was released on bail here on Saturday, 6 January.

Soon after coming out of jail, he asserted that he had fought for Ram temple in Ayodhya and would go there again.

Police said they had picked up Pujari in December, 2023, in connection with the disposal of pending cases. It turned out that the accused had participated in the Ram temple agitation in 1992.

Police, however, maintained that there were 16 cases pending against him including bootlegging and that he was designated as rowdy' in two police stations.

Soon after his release from jail, Pujari expressed his gratitude to the Hindu organisations, which fought for his release.

"Thirty-one years ago I fought for the Ram temple in Ayodhya. I will go there again," Pujari told reporters.

According to him, the policemen who came to arrest him said that they wanted to take him to the market.

"The policemen did not give me any warrant or summons. They just picked me up and put me in the lock-up," Pujari said.