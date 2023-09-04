Karnataka: Homemaker ends life, family appeals for action against police

An incident of a homemaker ending her life allegedly due to harassment by police has come to light in the limits of Channapatna town police station in Ramanagara district on Monday.

The deceased woman is identified as 31-year-old Madhuri, a resident of Kote Layout in Channapatna city. Madhuri consumed sleeping pills on Saturday and succumbed at the hospital on Sunday, 3 September. She had stated in the video that she is not able to take torture and harassment by the police and that she is ending her life.

It is alleged that when Madhuri went to file a complaint to the Channapatna Rural police station regarding a financial dispute, the cops had not lodged her complaint. The victim had alleged that the cops insulted her at the police station.