Karnataka honour killing case: Boy's body found, girl missing

Mallikarjun studied in second year BA and went to college in bus from his village. He fell in love with a girl studying class 12. They used to spend time together in Vijayapura city.



The matter had reached the family of the girl and they had warned her not to continue the relationship with the boy. The boy was also warned not to disturb the girl.



However, both ignored elders diktat and continued to meet. The parents of the boy had even changed his college. However on September 23, the boy and the girl did not return home.



The parents thought that they had eloped together. The parents had lodged complaints with Tikota police station. The police who had taken up investigation found the body of the boy on October 10.



The boy's family had alleged that the affluent girl's family had got their son killed and lodged a complaint in this regard. Further investigation is on.