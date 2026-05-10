Karnataka minister D. Sudhakar passes away at 66 after prolonged illness
Sudhakar dies at KIMS Hospital in Bengaluru’s Electronic City after undergoing treatment for a lung infection for the past two months
D. Sudhakar, Karnataka’s planning and statistics minister and senior Congress leader, passed away in the early hours of Sunday following a prolonged illness, hospital authorities confirmed. He was 66.
Sudhakar breathed his last at Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences in Electronic City, Bengaluru, where he had been undergoing treatment for a severe lung infection for the past two months.
In an official medical bulletin, Dr R. Chinnadurai, medical director of the hospital, stated: “Honourable minister Mr Sudhakar D, 66 years old, was declared dead at 3.15 am on 10.05.2026 at Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences, Electronic City.”
A prominent face in Karnataka politics, Sudhakar represented the Hiriyur assembly constituency in Chitradurga district and was regarded within the Indian National Congress as an experienced grassroots leader with strong organisational influence.
Chief minister Siddaramaiah expressed deep sorrow over the minister’s demise, recalling his recent visit to the hospital and saying he had hoped Sudhakar would recover.
“Sudhakar was a person with immense concern and commitment towards public service. Such a person should have remained among the people for many more years,” Siddaramaiah said in a post on X.
“Despite the continuous efforts of doctors and the prayers of all of us, Sudhakar has left us today. This is an extremely painful moment,” he added.
Deputy chief minister D.K. Shivakumar also condoled the veteran leader’s death, describing him as a people-centric politician who had rendered exemplary public service throughout his career.
“I pray that God grant eternal peace to D Sudhakar and give strength to his family to bear the grief. Om Shanti,” Shivakumar wrote on X.
Leader of Opposition R. Ashoka too expressed grief over Sudhakar’s passing, joining leaders across party lines in mourning the loss of a senior public representative.
Sudhakar’s death marks a significant loss for Karnataka’s political landscape, particularly in the Old Mysuru and central Karnataka regions where he enjoyed considerable public support and political goodwill.
With PTI inputs
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