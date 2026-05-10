Karnataka minister D. Sudhakar passes away at 66 after prolonged illness

D. Sudhakar, Karnataka’s planning and statistics minister and senior Congress leader, passed away in the early hours of Sunday following a prolonged illness, hospital authorities confirmed. He was 66.

Sudhakar breathed his last at Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences in Electronic City, Bengaluru, where he had been undergoing treatment for a severe lung infection for the past two months.

In an official medical bulletin, Dr R. Chinnadurai, medical director of the hospital, stated: “Honourable minister Mr Sudhakar D, 66 years old, was declared dead at 3.15 am on 10.05.2026 at Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences, Electronic City.”

A prominent face in Karnataka politics, Sudhakar represented the Hiriyur assembly constituency in Chitradurga district and was regarded within the Indian National Congress as an experienced grassroots leader with strong organisational influence.