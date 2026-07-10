Karnataka minister denies Cauvery water refusal, blames low inflows

He said decisions on water releases from Karnataka’s reservoirs are taken by the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) based on recommendations from the Cauvery Water Regulatory Committee (CWRC), adding that the state government has no direct role in the matter.

Reddy said the cumulative live storage in Karnataka’s four Cauvery basin reservoirs stood at 15.761 TMC as of 30 June 2026, which he described as inadequate to meet drinking water needs over the next three months.

The minister added that cumulative inflows into the reservoirs until the CWRC meeting on 30 June were only 4.05 TMC, including 2.915 TMC recorded at Biligundlu.

Karnataka had informed the CWRC and CWMA meetings held in June that the available water needed to be conserved to meet drinking water requirements in Bengaluru Metropolitan Region, Mysuru, Mandya, Chamarajanagar, Ramanagara and other urban areas.

According to Reddy, the CWMA and CWRC took note of the situation in the Cauvery basin and advised both Karnataka and Tamil Nadu to conserve water by making judicious use of available resources. The authorities also emphasised prioritising drinking water needs and maintaining environmental flows.

The minister also pointed to delayed monsoon conditions, saying the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had warned of the impact of the El Niño phenomenon, which had contributed to rainfall deficits.

“I hope the southwest monsoon picks up in the coming days and sufficient flows become available in the reservoirs of both Karnataka and Tamil Nadu,” Reddy said.

With PTI inputs