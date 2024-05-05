Karnataka obscene video scandal: Three more victims approach SIT

As the Special Investigation Team (SIT) intensifies its hunt abroad for the absconding Prajwal Revanna, sitting JD(S) MP and candidate for Hassan, three more victims in the obscene video scandal have approached the SIT, sources said on Sunday, 5 May.

The victims approached the SIT after the arrest of H.D. Revanna on Saturday and sleuths are likely to record their statements soon, sources said. More details are yet to emerge in this regard.

There are rumours that following the arrest of his father, JD(S) MLA H.D. Revanna, the prime accused in the obscene video scandal Prajwal Revanna may surrender before the authorities soon.

Sources said that a team of SIT has already landed in a foreign location based on the information gathered about Prajwal Revanna’s movements and will arrest him in coordination with local agencies and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The location tracked was Budapest, Hungary. Sources stated that Prajwal Revanna frequently changed his location.