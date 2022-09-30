Karnataka police accused of subjecting Dalit youth to third degree treatment

In his complaint, the youth stated that the accused police who picked him up forced him to confess to an attempt to murder case. "The seven police personnel had picked me up on September 4 from B Narayanapura bus stand in Bengaluru in a car and took me to the police station," he stated in the complaint.



"Sub-Inspector Shivaraj stripped me and filmed it. Later, on the directions of the police inspector Melvin, they took me upstairs and beat me up with wooden logs and cricket bats," he alleged.



"On September 4, 5 and 6, I was given electric shocks on my private parts. "They sprayed urine on my body with their boots. My hands and legs were tied. Sub-inspector Shivaraj sat on my chest and attacked my face with his boots," he stated.