Karnataka police on high alert after Hindus perform puja in Bidar Madrassa

The Hindu activists who barged inside the protected monument by breaking open locks, raised "Jai Sri Ram" and "Jai Hindu Rashtra" slogans and conducted worship according to Hindu rituals in one of the corners of the building, police said.



Photos and video show a big group standing on the steps of the monument. Nine cases have been lodged in connection with the incident and three persons taken into custody.



The Muslim organisations in Bidar have protested against the incident. They have also demanded action against the accused and warned of a huge protest after Friday prayers.



AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi has also condemned the incident. "Extremists broke the gate lock and attempted to desecrate historic Mahmud Gawan masjid and mosque," he charged.



Addressing Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Bidar police, he asked, "How can you allow this to happen? BJP is promoting such activities only to demean Muslims," he stated.