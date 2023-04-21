Karnataka polls: 5,102 nominations filed by 3,632 candidates, scrutiny on Apr 21

Over 3,600 candidates have filed a total of 5,102 nominations for the May 10 Assembly polls in Karnataka till Thursday, the last day for filing of the papers, election officials said here.

The process of filing nominations papers began on April 13 with the election notification being issued.

Of the total nominations, 4,710 were filed by 3,327 male candidates and 391 nominations were by 304 female candidates. One nomination has been filed by an "other gender" candidate, the Office of the Chief Electoral Officer of Karnataka said in a Thursday night statement.