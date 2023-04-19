Karnataka polls: Ayanur Manjunath to quit BJP

Sources said his announcement came after confirming the party is not going to field him from Shivamogga. "I have decided to resign from the post of MLC. I will travel to Hubballi today and submit my resignation to the speaker.



"I will also submit my resignation from the primary membership of the BJP party. I will submit my nomination from Shivamogga constituency tomorrow (Thursday). I will announce which party I am contesting from by noon," Ayanur Manjunath stated.



"I am resigning from the BJP. I am not quitting the party because of a denial of ticket. I have taken this decision to contribute to the growth of the city. I have to answer many questions, which I will during the elections. I am the only person to give a statement in support of former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa," he claimed.