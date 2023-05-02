Karnataka polls: Congress vows to ban groups like Bajrang Dal and PFI

With an aim to curb the rising polarisation along religious identities in the society, the Congress on Tuesday vowed to put a ban on organisations that “promote enmity or hatred” such as the Islamic outfit Popular Front of India (PFI) and Bajrang Dal.

Releasing party’s manifesto for the Karnataka assembly polls, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said, “We will take decisive action including imposing a ban on any such organisation.”

Founded on 1 October 1984 in Uttar Pradesh, Bajrang Dal is a Hindu nationalist militant organisation that forms the youth wing of the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) - an affiliate of the RSS.

It is important to mention here that founded in 2006 to "counter Hindutva groups" PFI was banned by the Ministry of Home Affairs under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) on 28 September 2022 for a period of five years.

“The Congress party is committed to taking firm and decisive action against individuals and organisations spreading hatred against communities on the ground pf caste and religion,” reads the Congress manifesto.

“We believe that law and Constitution are sacrosanct and cannot be violated by individuals and organisations like Bajrang Dal, PFI or others promoting enmity or hatred whether among majority or minority communities,” it added.