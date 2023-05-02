Karnataka polls: Congress vows to ban groups like Bajrang Dal and PFI
Releasing party’s manifesto for the Karnataka assembly polls, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said, “We will take decisive action including imposing a ban on any such organisation”
With an aim to curb the rising polarisation along religious identities in the society, the Congress on Tuesday vowed to put a ban on organisations that “promote enmity or hatred” such as the Islamic outfit Popular Front of India (PFI) and Bajrang Dal.
Releasing party’s manifesto for the Karnataka assembly polls, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said, “We will take decisive action including imposing a ban on any such organisation.”
Founded on 1 October 1984 in Uttar Pradesh, Bajrang Dal is a Hindu nationalist militant organisation that forms the youth wing of the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) - an affiliate of the RSS.
It is important to mention here that founded in 2006 to "counter Hindutva groups" PFI was banned by the Ministry of Home Affairs under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) on 28 September 2022 for a period of five years.
“The Congress party is committed to taking firm and decisive action against individuals and organisations spreading hatred against communities on the ground pf caste and religion,” reads the Congress manifesto.
“We believe that law and Constitution are sacrosanct and cannot be violated by individuals and organisations like Bajrang Dal, PFI or others promoting enmity or hatred whether among majority or minority communities,” it added.
Notably, a day before BJP released its manifesto for the Karnataka assembly polls wherein it promised to promised implementation of Uniform Civil Code (UCC) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).
Here are other top promises in Congress' Karnataka manifesto -
1) Safai Karamcharis serving in Health and Family Welfare Department will be made permanent
2) Old Pension scheme to all government employees
3) Withdrawing the three farm laws enacted by the BJP government
4) Farm loans of upto Rs 10 lakh to be sanctioned at zero interest
5) To increase milk production in the state to 1.5 lakh liters
6) To purchase cow dung at Rs three per kg and establish compost/manure centres in villages
7) Interest-free loans to women to buy two cows or buffalos
