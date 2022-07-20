Karnataka PSI recruitment scam: arrested ADGP refuses to undergo lie-detector test

ADGP Amrit Paul, arrested in connection with the Police sub-inspector recruitment scandal, has refused to undergo a lie-detector test, sources in Criminal Investigation Department (CID) said on Wednesday.



Opposition Congress leaders Siddaramaiah and D.K. Shivakumar had vehemently demanded a lie-detector test for Paul saying it would help in bringing out his nexus with top leaders of the ruling BJP.



CID had sought court permission for the test on him. However, Paul told investigators that he will not agree for the test and that his counsel has made submissions in this regard to the court.

The arrested DGP had threatened his subordinates who had given out his name and role in the PSI recruitment scandal, the sources said. The CID has also brought this matter to the knowledge of the court and objected to allowing his bail petition.