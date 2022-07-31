Karnataka serial killings: Muslim bodies slam Bommai govt for 'partial' treatment

The Muslim Central Committee has decided to provide Rs 30 lakh compensation each to the bereaved families of Masood and Fazil. The committee has slammed CM Bommai and ruling BJP for paying visit only to Praveen's residence and not bothering to sympathise with the other two families.



Jamaat-e-Islami Hind, Karnataka unit has stated that the ruling BJP is adopting a divide and rule policy. Its state chief Dr Mohammad Saad Belagami has stated that due to the partial treatment of the ruling BJP, fundamentalist organisations are getting empowered. The government should treat all communities on an equal basis, he said.