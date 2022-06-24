Karnataka shocker: 7 foetuses found floating in gutter

The incident came to light after passers-by noticed the boxes floating in the drain near Moodalagi bus stand and informed the police.



District Health Officer (DHO), Mahesh Koni, confirmed the incident. Prima facie, it appears to be a case of gender detection and foeticide.

All foetuses were five-month-old and a case would be lodged with the local police station in this regard through the gram panchayat, Koni stated.