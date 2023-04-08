Karnataka: Stop Kichcha Sudeep's show till the end of the poll, JD(S) asks EC

Asked about former CM and JD(S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy's claims that Sudip was extending support to him, Chief Minister Bommai sought to know had Kumaraswamy not fielded candidates in the elections previously.



"Has the JD(S) leader forgotten about roping in (late actor) Ambareesh for campaign during the 1996 Ramanagar bypolls? Film actors extending support to political parties is not new, as they have done it in the past for all the parties. This is a prevalent trend in the country, and also in Karnataka.



"Why is Kumaraswamy shocked if a superstar supports BJP's campaign? He is making such statements because he is scared. The writing on the wall is loud and clear -- the JD(S) will lose in the upcoming Assembly elections," Bommai said.