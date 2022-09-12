Karnataka surgeon runs for 15 mins, beats traffic to perform operation on time; wins hearts

Karnataka surgeon Dr Govind Nandakumar's efforts to reach the Manipal hospital beating the traffic jam to perform surgery on scheduled time has won numerous hearts.

The doctor had to run for 15 minutes to reach the hospital as his car was stuck in the traffic jam following heavy rains and waterlogging.

His video of running towards the hospital has gone viral on social media winning him appreciation by netizens. "Saviour in white coat beats traffic to save a soul," says Subodh Kumar on Monday.