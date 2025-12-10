Karnataka tables Bill to curb hate speech; BJP protests in Assembly

The Karnataka government on Wednesday introduced a sweeping hate speech prevention Bill in the Assembly, proposing strict jail terms and fines for offences, despite strong objections from the opposition BJP.

The Karnataka Hate Speech and Hate Crime (Prevention) Bill, 2025, cleared by the cabinet on 4 December, was tabled by Home Minister G. Parameshwara amid loud protests from BJP members.

When Speaker U.T. Khader put the tabling of the Bill to a voice vote, the BJP shouted “No”, and leaders such as Sunil Kumar demanded a division. The Speaker, however, proceeded with the tabling.

Speaking later, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar said the Bill reflects the government’s commitment to maintaining communal harmony.

“Hate speech cannot be allowed. We have to maintain peace, law and order in the state,” he said.

What the Bill defines as hate speech

The draft law lays out a wide definition of hate speech, covering:

Spoken or written words

Signs, visible representations, electronic communication

Any expression in public view

Content intended to cause injury, disharmony, hatred, enmity or ill-will

Biases based on religion, race, caste, community, sex, gender, sexual orientation, place of birth, residence, language, disability or tribe fall within the scope of “prejudicial interest” under the Bill.