Karnataka to enact Rohith Vemula Bill to curb caste discrimination on campus

Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah on Friday announced that the state will enact a Rohith Vemula Bill aimed at preventing caste-based discrimination and atrocities against students across government, private and deemed universities in the state.

Presenting the Karnataka Budget in the Assembly, Siddaramaiah said the proposed legislation would seek to address caste-based harassment in higher education institutions.

“Rohith Vemula Bill will be enacted to prevent atrocities on caste lines on students across all government, private and deemed universities in the state,” the chief minister said.

The proposed law is named after Rohith Vemula, a Dalit research scholar who died by suicide in 2016 at the University of Hyderabad amid allegations of caste discrimination. Last year, Congress MP and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi had written to Siddaramaiah urging his government to introduce a law in Vemula’s name to address caste-based discrimination faced by students.

The draft Rohith Vemula Bill was discussed at a cabinet meeting on 26 February. According to the state government, it was decided that the proposal would be placed before the next cabinet meeting for finalisation after incorporating inputs from the home department.

Alongside the proposed legislation, Siddaramaiah announced several measures aimed at strengthening higher education in the state. He said students’ union elections would be reinstated in colleges and universities to foster leadership, responsibility and democratic values among students.