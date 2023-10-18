Karnataka to 'positively review' 2 % quota for sportspersons in govt departments: CM Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday said currently a three per cent reservation is being given to sportspersons in police and forest departments, and it will be "positively reviewed" to give a two per cent quota for employment in other government departments.

He was speaking after felicitating athletes and coaches of the state, who won medals in the recently held 19th Asian Games in China, and presenting cash awards to them.

Stating that the sportspersons have brought laurels to the country and the state, Siddaramaiah said, it is a matter of pride for all Kannadigas.

Indian athletes have won the maximum number of medals in the Asian Games in China this time, he said, noting that 70 medals were won last time and this time it is 107.

He further opined that "India ranks first in population in the entire world, and the country's honour will increase if we get first or second position in the Asian Games as well."