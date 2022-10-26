Karnataka: Two dead, over 40 fall ill after drinking contaminated water on Diwali

The deceased have been identified as Honnappa Gowda and Eramma. The locals have submitted many complaints regarding the supply of drinking water from the old well, but the authorities had turned a blind eye.



The locals have said that they had taken the samples of the water and got it tested in the laboratory. The reports said the water cannot be used for drinking purposes. The authorities knew this but did nothing, said a resident, Basavaraj Patil.



Ramesha Guttedara Shahapura, the Taluk Health Officer, said that the samples of the well water and water overhead tank have been tested and the results have established that they can be used for drinking purposes.



The fault is with the pipeline which the authorities are checking. Alternative arrangements have been made for supply of drinking water, he added.