Karnataka violence: Bagalkot tense after 3 stabbed; 18 arrested

Arun Kattimani, Hindu Jagaran Vedike District Secretary and two of his friends were walking towards the bus stop in Kerur town when miscreants who came on bike from behind suddenly stabbed Arun in the back.



He was also assaulted on the head with an iron rod. His friends were also stabbed by the miscreants.



The victims were rushed to the hospital where their condition is stated to be serious.



The agitated crowd torched a shop in vegetable market, damaged bikes and many vegetable carts.



Further investigation is on.