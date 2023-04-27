Karnataka will guarantee end of 'BJP's 40 pc commission Sarkara' on May 10: Congress

The Congress on Thursday hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his remark that the grand old party cannot give true guarantees, saying the people of Karnataka will guarantee the end of the "BJP's 40 per cent Commission Sarkara" on May 10 and all the promises of the Congress will be implemented.

In a virtual address to BJP workers in Karnataka in the run up to the May 10 Assembly polls, Modi said what is the meaning of the Congress' guarantees when that party's warranty itself has expired.

Hitting out at the prime minister for the remark, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said on Twitter, "After Amit Shah and Yogi, now it's Modi’s turn to make outrageous comments due to despair and desperation." "On May 10th, people of Karnataka will guarantee the end of the BJP 40% Commission Sarkara. A few days later Congress Guarantees will be implemented like we have in RJ, CH and HP," he said in a tweet and listed the policies implemented in Congress-ruled states that the party had promised ahead of the polls in those states.