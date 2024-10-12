Karnataka’s money being used to fund poorly governed states: Siddaramaiah

Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday accused the Centre of doing injustice to Karnataka by allocating less funds to it in the tax devolution and said questions are needed to be raised about the state's hard-earned contributions being used to reward "misgoverned and corruption-ridden" states.

Since Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government came to power, Karnataka has suffered, the chief minister alleged, and stressed on the need to initiate a public debate on how Karnataka, while respecting the federal structure, can secure its rightful share.

"The persistent injustice in tax distribution by the NDA government towards Karnataka is undeniable, with the latest tax share figures serving as clear evidence. Out of a total of Rs 1,78,193 crore allocated to 28 states, Karnataka has been given a meagre Rs 6,498 crore. This gross injustice calls for every Kannadiga, irrespective of caste, religion, or political affiliation, to pledge to raise their voice against such discrimination," Siddaramaiah said.

Let this Vijayadashami, a symbol of victory over injustice, mark the beginning of our collective fight for fairness, he said in a statement.

Seeking to know what wrong has Karnataka done to deserve such neglect, the CM said, the question every proud Kannadiga must ask the central government is why the state's hard-earned contributions are being used to reward misgoverned and corruption-ridden states.