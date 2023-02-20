Karnataka's sex workers raise pitch to take their successful telemedicine-based healthcare service national

The 'Phone Maadu' initiative that helped sex workers in parts of Karnataka get easy access to doctor and quality health care during COVID-19 times without being stigmatised and ensuring anonymity is now sought to be scaled up further leveraging technology and expanded to benefit other marginalised sections.

'Phone Maadu' (or Phonehealth Clinic) is a telehealth initiative by 'Ashodaya Samithi', a sex worker-led organisation located in Mysuru, with the system organically evolving from the need expressed by the community during the COVID-19 lockdown and lack of accessibility to health care services.

Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Monday launched the 'Phone Maadu' report which documents how Ashodaya's innovation promoted and provided for changes in the way health care was meted out to the sex workers.