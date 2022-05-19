Karti's aide Bhaskararaman to be produced in Delhi court today

A senior CBI official said that Karti Chidambaram and Bhaskararaman were named as accused along with others, including private firms. It is said that senior Chidambaram allegedly helped them.



According to the FIR, a Mansa (Punjab) based private firm, Talwandi Sabo Power Limited, took the help of a middleman and allegedly paid Rs 50 lakh to get the visas issued for Chinese nationals to help the company in completing a project before the deadline.



"The Mansa (Punjab) based private firm was in the process of establishing a 1980 MW thermal power plant, and this was outsourced to a Chinese Company. The project was running behind its schedule. In order to avoid penal actions for the delay, the said private company was trying to bring more and more Chinese professionals for their site at District Mansa (Punjab) and needed Project Visas over and above the ceiling imposed by the Ministry of Home Affairs," said the CBI official.



The official said that for the said purpose, the representative of the said private company approached a person based at Chennai through his close associate and thereafter they devised a back-door way to defeat the purpose of ceiling (maximum of Project Visas permissible to the company's plant) by granting permission to re-use 263 Project Visas allotted to the said Chinese company's officials.