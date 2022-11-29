'Kasab' jibe on Muslim student lands teacher in trouble

The issue reportedly occurred in the Manipal Institute of Technology in Manipal on November 26, the anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.



"Being a Muslim and facing this everyday is not funny," the student can be heard saying angrily in the video which was seemingly recorded by another student in the class.



Even as the contrite professor tried to apologise and mollify him by saying he is like his son, the student refused to relent saying it wasn't funny.



"Will you talk like that to your son? Will you call him a terrorist? How can you call me like that in front of so many people? This is a class, you're professional, and you are teaching. You can't call me that," the student can be heard saying in the video.