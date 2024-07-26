Kasauli Kund pollution: NGT condemns panel for delaying sample collection

Hearing a matter regarding the pollution of a natural water source in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan by a distillery, the National Green Tribunal said there was a "strong suspicion that certain forces at the local level may be trying to prevent the correct position from coming before the tribunal."

The NGT, which was hearing the matter regarding the alleged dumping of effluent in Kasauli Kund by Mohan Meakin Private Limited’s plant, denounced the conduct of an earlier formed panel, saying it had "frustrated" the tribunal’s order by delaying the collection of samples.

In January, the tribunal formed a panel to inspect the water source, ascertain the extent of water pollution and suggest remedial measures, following which it submitted two reports.

In April, however, the tribunal observed that the credibility of the report was doubtful and formed a new joint committee comprising the Solan district magistrate, member secretary, Himachal Pradesh Pollution Control Board (HPPCB) and representatives of the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) and the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

In an order passed on Monday, a bench of NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava said that the joint committee failed to submit its report and instead an action-taken report was submitted by the deputy commissioner of the district.

The bench, also comprising judicial member Justice Arun Kumar Tyagi and expert member A Senthil Vel, noted the report sought an extension of time as the analysis reports of the samples were awaited.

It noted the submission of the HPPCB's counsel about the samples being taken on 3 July.